-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.84. 920,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $306.80. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $189.86 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,386,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

