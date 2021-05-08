$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.54. Insulet has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

