-$0.26 EPS Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $146.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

