-$0.29 EPS Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

FARM traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

