$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.