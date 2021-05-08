-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $11,695,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

