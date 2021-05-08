-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.51). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,193,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.