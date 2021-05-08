-$0.63 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000.

CCCC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

