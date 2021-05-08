$0.67 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on USCR. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $368,476. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $10,112,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 696,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,395. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $973.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.