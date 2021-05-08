$1.23 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.