$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

