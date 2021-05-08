$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. 1,198,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Ameren by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 172,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

