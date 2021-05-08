$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.59. CDW posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.87. 784,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.59. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

