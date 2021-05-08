$102.65 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce $102.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.30 million and the highest is $105.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $353.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVAC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.