$105.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $105.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $101.62 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $384.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $34.60. 96,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

