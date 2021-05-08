10,541 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

