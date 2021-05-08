$11.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $11.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.01 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,319. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.