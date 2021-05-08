$11.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $11.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.01 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,319. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.