110,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

AFRM traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.00. 3,332,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,801. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

