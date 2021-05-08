$125.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $125.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.62 million. ATN International reported sales of $109.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $568.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ATN International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

