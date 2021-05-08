$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $146.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $516.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 26,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

