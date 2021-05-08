$16.60 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 22,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $164,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

