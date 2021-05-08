17,555 Shares in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $19,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

