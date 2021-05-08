18,834 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders have sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last three months.

Shares of AI stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

