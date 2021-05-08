$19.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report sales of $19.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

AMSC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 534,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,307. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

