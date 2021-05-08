$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.04 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

