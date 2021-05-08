$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $226.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $221.75 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 175,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

