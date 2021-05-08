$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce sales of $253.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.63 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.75 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

