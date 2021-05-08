$253.78 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $253.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $258.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

LIVN stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 172,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,389. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

