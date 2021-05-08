26,141 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,595 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

