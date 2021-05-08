2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 164.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 2U were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

