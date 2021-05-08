$3.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post $3.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 million and the highest is $5.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.39 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,522. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

