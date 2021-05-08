$316.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $316.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $311.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

