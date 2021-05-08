$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 308.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,088,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 821,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $10,595,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

