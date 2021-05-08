$43.80 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $43.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $1.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,708.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $254.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.19 million to $282.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.67 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $633.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 728,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

