$5.77 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.73 and the highest is $5.81. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $7.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $30.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $32.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $43.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,753.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,571.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,002.08. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,753.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

