5N Plus (VNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.
Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.22 million and a P/E ratio of 125.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.