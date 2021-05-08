5N Plus (VNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.22 million and a P/E ratio of 125.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.