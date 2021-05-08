$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 587,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,848. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

