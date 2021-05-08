654,810 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 654,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.67% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

