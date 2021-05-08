$674.25 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $674.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.30 million and the lowest is $618.48 million. Envista posted sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.