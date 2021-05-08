$780.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $780.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.50 million and the highest is $800.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $590.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 211,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,332. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

