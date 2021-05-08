81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) stock opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -430.83. 81996 has a fifty-two week low of C$14.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88.

