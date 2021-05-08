$823.37 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $823.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $832.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 732,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

