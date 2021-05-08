$9.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $9.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 billion and the highest is $10.21 billion. Magna International reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.95 billion to $40.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $43.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.19 billion to $43.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $98.51. 1,433,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Magna International has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

