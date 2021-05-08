$93.87 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $93.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.86 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $381.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.59. 1,311,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 800,162 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 554,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

