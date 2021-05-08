A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Insider Sells $2,355,070.90 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,869.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AOS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $71.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

