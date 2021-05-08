A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

