AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

Shares of AAON traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 113,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAON. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

