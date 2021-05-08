Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 3,995,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,264. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.