AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.