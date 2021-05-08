ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells $764,371.20 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ABM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
