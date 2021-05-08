ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells $764,371.20 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.